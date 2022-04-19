Hawaiian (HA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HA stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $974.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.01.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hawaiian by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

