Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.50. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

