Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of HWBK opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.50. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
