HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMX. TheStreet cut shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMX Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,600. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.