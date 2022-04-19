HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMX. TheStreet cut shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMX Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
EMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,600. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.67.
About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.
