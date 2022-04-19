HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.