Head-To-Head Analysis: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) vs. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cielo and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.91 $179.87 million $0.07 10.43 Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.15 -$142.39 million ($1.58) -0.25

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07% Exela Technologies -12.20% N/A -13.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cielo and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.28, indicating a potential upside of 224.59%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Cielo.

Risk and Volatility

Cielo has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cielo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

