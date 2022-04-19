Head-To-Head Analysis: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Plantronics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Plantronics and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Franklin Wireless has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.97%. Given Franklin Wireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Plantronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.99 -$57.33 million $1.32 30.30 Franklin Wireless $184.12 million 0.24 $17.70 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics 3.44% -212.42% 4.16% Franklin Wireless 2.70% 3.74% 2.88%

About Plantronics (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Franklin Wireless (Get Rating)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

