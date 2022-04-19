Head-To-Head Comparison: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of Montreal pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 26.09% 17.71% 0.94% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $26.06 billion 2.92 $6.17 billion $10.36 10.94 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.09 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Montreal and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 2 10 0 2.83 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus price target of $161.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 900 bank branches and 3,300 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

