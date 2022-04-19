Head-To-Head Contrast: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Empire State Realty OP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 27.07% 9.64% 1.17% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Empire State Realty OP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.93 $10.53 million $0.30 9.07 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lument Finance Trust and Empire State Realty OP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 58.55%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Empire State Realty OP on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

