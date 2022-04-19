Head-To-Head Contrast: Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) versus Its Peers

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) is one of 254 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Talaris Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

63.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics Competitors 1566 5566 11273 206 2.54

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.50%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 100.58%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A -$47.83 million -3.83 Talaris Therapeutics Competitors $776.76 million $147.89 million -1.09

Talaris Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -26.60% -20.56% Talaris Therapeutics Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.