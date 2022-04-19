Head-To-Head Review: ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MonotaRO pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ageas SA/NV pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 9.24% 31.87% 19.68% ageas SA/NV 6.12% 6.01% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MonotaRO and ageas SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.73 billion 5.65 $159.71 million $0.32 60.91 ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.59 $999.72 million $5.32 9.47

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MonotaRO and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A ageas SA/NV 2 4 4 0 2.20

ageas SA/NV has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given ageas SA/NV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than MonotaRO.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats MonotaRO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MonotaRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger International, Inc.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

