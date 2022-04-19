Head to Head Review: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) versus Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triumph Bancorp and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $114.02, indicating a potential upside of 49.24%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 25.56% 15.09% 1.91% CVB Financial 45.41% 10.34% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 4.35 $112.97 million $4.36 17.52 CVB Financial $468.02 million 6.93 $212.52 million $1.57 14.58

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. CVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats CVB Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

