Head-To-Head Review: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) vs. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 47.67% 37.79% 19.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Star Bulk Carriers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.48 N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $1.43 billion 2.27 $680.53 million $6.66 4.76

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

