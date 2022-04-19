Head-To-Head Survey: Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Latch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Proptech Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Latch 1 6 4 0 2.27

Crown Proptech Acquisitions presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Latch has a consensus price target of $9.14, indicating a potential upside of 153.97%. Given Latch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Latch is more favorable than Crown Proptech Acquisitions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Latch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A $6.69 million N/A N/A Latch $41.36 million 12.43 -$166.32 million N/A N/A

Crown Proptech Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Latch.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Latch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A -94.27% 2.42% Latch N/A -37.66% -27.12%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc. operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications. The company also offers hardware devices that include M, C, and R series door-mounted access control products; Latch Intercom, which integrates into the Latch core access systems and allows audio and video calls for remote unlocking; Latch Camera, a dome camera; Latch Hub, a connectivity solution that enables smart access, smart home, and sensor devices at various buildings; and Latch Leak Detector, a solution to enable leak prevention, detection, and resolution for building owners and residents. In addition, it provides NFC unlock on Android that allows the user to unlock their door without even opening their phone; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; and LatchID, an identification system. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

