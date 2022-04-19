Head-To-Head Survey: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Centogene has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -24.23% -98.72% -40.35% Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centogene and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 1 4 0 2.80 Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Centogene presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 345.37%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $115.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.65%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centogene and Exact Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $224.71 million 0.37 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -1.77 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.92 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -20.30

Centogene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Centogene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

