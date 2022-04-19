Head to Head Survey: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Quipt Home Medical
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
5.5% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|-$5.62 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Quipt Home Medical
|$102.35 million
|1.58
|-$6.17 million
|($0.32)
|-15.03
Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical.
Profitability
This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Quipt Home Medical
|-8.86%
|-4.36%
|-2.17%
Summary
Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Quipt Home Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.
About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.