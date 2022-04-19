Head to Head Survey: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 475.22%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 120.03%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.58 -$6.17 million ($0.32) -15.03

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17%

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Quipt Home Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

