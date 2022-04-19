Head to Head Survey: Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) vs. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential and Invitation Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78 Invitation Homes 0 3 14 1 2.89

Tricon Residential presently has a consensus price target of $18.61, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $46.28, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46%

Dividends

Tricon Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Invitation Homes pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Homes has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Invitation Homes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricon Residential and Invitation Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.38 $445.26 million N/A N/A Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 12.70 $261.42 million $0.45 92.65

Tricon Residential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitation Homes.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Tricon Residential on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.