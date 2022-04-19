HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.