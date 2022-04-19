HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.45 ($73.61).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €51.34 ($55.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($87.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.75.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.