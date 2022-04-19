HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($34.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HFG. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €75.71 ($81.41).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €37.94 ($40.80) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

