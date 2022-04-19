Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 507,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,432. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after buying an additional 1,644,566 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,797 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 693.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 814,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 712,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to engage in the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.

