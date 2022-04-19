Herc (NYSE:HRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

HRI opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

