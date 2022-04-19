Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,376.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HESAY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

