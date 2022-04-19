Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

Analysts at KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

