Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

