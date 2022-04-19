Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

HGLB opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGLB. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the period.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

