Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

