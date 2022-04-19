Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Major Shareholder Sells $123,477,330.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $6,911,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

