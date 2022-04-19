Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,520,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $22,886,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

