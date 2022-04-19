Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.14. 2,190,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.98 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $163.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $4,802,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

