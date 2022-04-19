HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of HRT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 811,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

