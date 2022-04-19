HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from €97.20 ($104.52) to €96.00 ($103.23) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HOCFF stock remained flat at $66.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of 58.00 and a 52 week high of 93.65.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.