Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.