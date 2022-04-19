HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 832,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 7,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,713. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in HomeStreet by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
