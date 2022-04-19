Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Update

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HGYN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 112,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.47.
Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
