Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Update

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGYN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 112,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

