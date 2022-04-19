Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HOPE remained flat at $$15.56 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

