Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ HOPE remained flat at $$15.56 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
