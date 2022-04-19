Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,179 shares of company stock valued at $274,648. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

