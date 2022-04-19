Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will post sales of $299.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.96 million and the highest is $303.02 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

