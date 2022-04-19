Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will post sales of $299.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.96 million and the highest is $303.02 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.
Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.68.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.