Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.