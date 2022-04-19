HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,010,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 52,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HP stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

