H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

H&R Block stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $27.41.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

