Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY22 guidance at $8.75-9.25 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.