Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.23.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,194,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after buying an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.