Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

