Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.43. 385,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,705. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.29.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

