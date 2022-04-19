Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.74.

HBM traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.43. 385,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,705. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.29. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

