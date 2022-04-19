Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HDSN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.
NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20.
In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
