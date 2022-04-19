Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HDSN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

