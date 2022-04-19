Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

