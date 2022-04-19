Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HRNNF stock remained flat at $$27.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

