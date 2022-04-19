Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.88.
Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.45. 201,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,599. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.56. The company has a market cap of C$20.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.87.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
