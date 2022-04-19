Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.88.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.45. 201,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,599. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.56. The company has a market cap of C$20.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.87.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6909746 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

