Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) vs. Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Head to Head Comparison

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Positron and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine $1.50 million 164.11 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Positron and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81%

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Positron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

